Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 60,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

