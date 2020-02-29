Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Valhi has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Valhi has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $434.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

