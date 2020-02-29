Valor Token (VALOR) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.98 million and $263,493.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

