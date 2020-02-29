Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

