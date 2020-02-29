Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

