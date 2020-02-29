Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

