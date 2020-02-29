Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $104,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 55,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

