Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

