Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,976,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $82.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.