Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. 5,209,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,190. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

