Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,267,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

