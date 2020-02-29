Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 588.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,465,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,007,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.28 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.