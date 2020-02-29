Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

