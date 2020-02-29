Vanta Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $864.00 (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $400,875.00 and $864.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network.

Vanta Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

