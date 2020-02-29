Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 241,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

