Velas Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $386,689.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000269 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,063,286,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,203,660 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

