Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of VCYT opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,445. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veracyte by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Veracyte by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

