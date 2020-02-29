Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $4.28 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $489,085.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00722360 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

