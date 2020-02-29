Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $391,918.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00721742 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017784 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

