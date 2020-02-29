Verge (XVG) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bitbns and TradeOgre. Verge has a market cap of $60.63 million and $827,938.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00681106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000906 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007621 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,192,281,943 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Gate.io, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Binance, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

