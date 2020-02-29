VeriCoin Market Cap Achieves $991,565.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $991,565.00 and $3,652.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040734 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.07 or 1.00069265 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00066777 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,567,475 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.