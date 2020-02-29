VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,191.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $969,354.00 and approximately $3,191.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00040484 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,535.38 or 0.99505345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000971 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00071388 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,568,063 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

