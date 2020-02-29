Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.