Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 315.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,280,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

