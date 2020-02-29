Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.80. 146,522,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,861,108. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.