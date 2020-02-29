Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,247,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,477,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

