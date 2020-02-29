Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 153,545 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,467,000 after acquiring an additional 583,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 3,037,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,180. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

