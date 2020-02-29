Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

