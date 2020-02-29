Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.67

News articles about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Verizon Communications’ ranking:

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $54.16. 45,494,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,659,530. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.