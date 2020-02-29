Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $15.82 million and $451,212.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003412 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,627.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.90 or 0.02566429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03613405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00685729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00777786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087350 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00577124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,659,447 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, QBTC and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

