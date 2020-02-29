Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

