Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 405,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $39,890 in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

