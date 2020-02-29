Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Stock Price

News stories about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of XSPY remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. SPY has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get SPY alerts:

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.