Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.18

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, OOOBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and $46,330.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00684910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007676 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,783 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinroom and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

