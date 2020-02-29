VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 655.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000.

VICI stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

