Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,488 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $485.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

