Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Atrion worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 28.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

ATRI stock opened at $616.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.20 and a 200-day moving average of $743.42. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $603.00 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.