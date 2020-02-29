Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CBIZ worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1,421.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 27.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.29.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,296 shares of company stock worth $5,169,496. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

