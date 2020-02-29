Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

ABR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.63. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

