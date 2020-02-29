Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,455 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IMPINJ worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $109,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $40.24.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

