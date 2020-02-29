Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,259 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Employers worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Employers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Employers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

