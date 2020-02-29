Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,760 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPX opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

