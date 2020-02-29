Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 135.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avalara by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 47.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $84.75 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,620. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.