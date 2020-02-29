Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graham by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Graham by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.45. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $462.99 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

