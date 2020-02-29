Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Greif worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEF opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

