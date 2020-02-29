Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Onespan worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onespan by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Onespan by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 227,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSPN. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.