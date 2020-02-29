Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $507,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $3,811,935. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.