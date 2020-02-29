Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after buying an additional 566,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM opened at $78.00 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

