Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Koppers worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

