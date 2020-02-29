Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

